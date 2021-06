Can Your Skin Get Used To Skincare Products? Here’s What An Expert Thinks

If there’s no irritation per se and you just feel you’re not getting the results you want, it might be time to take a look at your lifestyle as a whole and see if you can identify any changes that might be causing stress to yourself and your skin. If you’re confident that there have been no big changes, then maybe it’s time to think about gradually increasing the strength of any active ingredients. For example, if you started on a gentle retinoid , perhaps 0.3-0.5% for your breakouts, you might want to increase the strength of the product to continue building results. But I would strongly caution against trying to fix something that isn’t broken. It’s definitely not advisable to keep adding more products or treatments for the sake of it, and too much in the way of exfoliation can disrupt the skin barrier and cause irritation and even burns.Instead of splashing out on a new routine, consider investing in an appointment with a dermatologist or a great facialist and get them to take a look at your skin from an objective standpoint. It may not be the quick-fix glow-up you’re after but skincare, just like the rest of healthcare, is absolutely a marathon and not a sprint.Good luck,Daniela