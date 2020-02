What My 3 Most Unforgettable Dates Taught Me

About two years ago I matched on Bumble with a divorcé who was outgoing, intelligent, friendly and direct. His pictures were clearly well taken. On our first date we went for drinks, spoke about our relationship history and what we were both looking for (I knew he was seeking a relationship because he had a badge on his profile). There was sexual chemistry and we were both attracted to one another. We kissed. I was optimistic because he was so open and candid, which I appreciate. For our second date we went to a museum, then on to a pub crawl and back to his for wine. I had a good time.