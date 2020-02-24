What My 3 Most Unforgettable Dates Taught Me

I started getting cold feet about a month in. I couldn't fault him, there just wasn't a deep connection and we differed on a lot of things. It was frustrating because it felt like there was something wrong with me. Here was a great guy and I'd been single for so long, yet I just wasn't feeling it – why? I wanted to call him but he was away with work, so I messaged him to end it. He responded well, as I knew he would because he'd always been a gent, and he somewhat agreed with my reasoning, so it was a relief to know I'd not upset him.