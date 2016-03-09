You Need To See How Much Brows Have Changed Over The Years

If you saw a photo of a woman with stick-straight hair and a middle part, or another with fluffy hair and permed bangs, you would immediately recognise the decade (hello disco '70s and not so tasteful '80s). But hair trends aren’t the only defining characteristics of an era: though not quite as obvious, eyebrows can be indicative of moment in time, too.
“We’ve seen thick, thin, unibrow, nonexistent, dyed, bleached, tweezed, and bejewelled,” says brow guru and founder of her eponymous brand, Zoey Van Jones. “Much like hair colour and hairstyle trends, brows have definitely played their part in creating one's identity as well as classifying a certain era with a distinctive look.”
So with her and other industry experts' guidance, we took a look at the major brow trends dating as far back as ancient Egypt, some of the most copycat-worthy looks, and a few that might just be better left in the past. Plus, a prediction for brow trends of the future.
“We’ve seen thick, thin, unibrow, nonexistent, dyed, bleached, tweezed, and bejewelled,” says brow guru and founder of her eponymous brand, Zoey Van Jones. “Much like hair colour and hairstyle trends, brows have definitely played their part in creating one's identity as well as classifying a certain era with a distinctive look.”
So with her and other industry experts' guidance, we took a look at the major brow trends dating as far back as ancient Egypt, some of the most copycat-worthy looks, and a few that might just be better left in the past. Plus, a prediction for brow trends of the future.