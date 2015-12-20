The word ‘Tinder’ has become a dirty one. From horror stories involving cat-fishing, cheating, post-sex crying and stalking, the folklore surrounding the UK’s most popular dating app is quite literally, legendary. Tinder now has something like 50 million monthly users – a little more than one sixth of the population of the United States. Cilla wept- that's a lot of blind dates!



Whilst we're all out happily sowing our seeds, the general press would have you believe that Tinder is simply the first coming of the dating apocalypse; that it’s rendered us all slovenly, knuckle-dragging, millennial sex-apes, who after a few episodes of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends on Netflix order in coitus via their mobile phones like you would a takeaway.



While there is some truth in this, that’s just not the whole picture. Just some of the negative fall out of the "Tinder’s just for people who want to get laid" discourse is that women are coming out of it all quite badly. More often than not, we’re being painted as the sex that’s losing out on the swiping game; we’re the victims of "ghosting", we’re the ones made vulnerable by the ignominy of resorting to an app, the ones who are looking for love and are left with at best a stalker and at worst an STI.



Of course this isn’t the case. Besides the proliferation of friends who have found true love, or something similar, on Tinder or Happn or Bumble – or somehow through a screen – I also know a wealth of women who are enjoying very liberating casual sex that only an app like Tinder can allow you to fit into your busy schedule.



I know I'm not saying anything new here: Anyone with a brain cell can comprehend that there are as many women as there are men using the app for sex. But here comes my real point – my secret theory that’s now not so secret... Boys from Tinder, generally speaking, give fabulous head. I’m talking toe-curling, eye-rolling, "h-o-l-y-s-h-i-t", write-a-letter-home, Facebook status-worthy oral sex.



This is important because five years ago, we were all still shagging the crap out of one another, but more often than not you’d get a guy home and he’d be totally incapable of even locating the little man in his boat (if you follow me). So what’s changed? Why am I, and people around me, suddenly coming across more and more men who are to just more generous but also more talented when it comes to giving head?

