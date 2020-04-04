This Cosmetics Brand Is Giving Free Products To NHS Workers

View this post on Instagram

Thank you. To all the health professionals around the world putting the health of others before their own, every single day. Over the past few days, some of our teams across the UK have donated goodie bags to these hard-working folks in hospitals as a small gesture of our appreciation. 💚 #TimeToCare Featured in the carousel: Staff from Clevedon Minor Injury Unit, Broadgreen Hospital, Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.