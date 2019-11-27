Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, it's hard to miss the abundance of Black Friday deals that land in store and online on 29th November.
This year, all manner of beauty brands are getting involved, from Cult Beauty and Beautybay to MAC Cosmetics and ghd, all serving up hefty discounts and gifts with purchases on makeup, skincare, hair and body products – including gift sets.
With so many enticing offerings, it's difficult to whittle down the very best, so we've done all the hard work for you. Ahead, find the most impressive and worthwhile Black Friday deals out there.