Why Bio-Fermentation Is The Next Big Thing In Skincare

When it comes to skincare, there are myriad concepts to get your head around but one that’s shaking up the beauty industry right now is bio-fermentation – and with good reason.
It’s probable that when you think of fermentation, the likes of kombucha, kimchi and kefir spring to mind. But it’s a process which enhances the benefits of what you put on – as well as inside – your body.
Dating back to the Neolithic age (that’s around 12,000 years ago, FYI), fermentation is simply the process of adding microorganisms (bacteria and yeast) to a product, which changes its chemistry so that you’re left with a more potent, enriched formula. Think grape juice to wine or pears to cider.
For K-beauty fans, it will come as no surprise that skincare fermentation has been championed in South Korea for quite some time but now the UK’s catching up. Take Clinique, for example, which has just released the NEW Moisture Surge, made using aloe vera bio-fermentation technology. A supercharged update of the brand’s cult moisturiser, its results are impressive.
