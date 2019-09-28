How Billie Eilish Is Making Her UK Tour More Eco-Conscious

Alongside Lizzo, Billie Eilish is surely music's break-out star of 2019. Earlier this year she became, at 17 years old, the youngest female solo artist ever to top the UK albums chart. If you haven't heard her dazzling dark-pop debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, it's well worth checking out.
The LA native has also proven herself to be a super-modern and conscious kind of pop star by calling out a magazine for putting her on its cover without her consent and explaining the entirely logical and protective reason why she wears baggy clothing.
Now Eilish has announced her first ever global arena tour, which features five UK dates, and she's making sure it's an eco-conscious affair by teaming up with climate control nonprofit Reverb. Fans will be able to bring their own re-fillable water bottles to every show and water stations will be provided so they can top them up as required.
The singer has also banned harmful plastic straws from her shows and will be bringing her "Billie Eilish Eco-Village" to every venue she performs at. It's designed to be a place where fans can access information and resources that will help them combat climate change.
Check out Billie Eilish's UK tour dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, 4th October.
21 July 2020 Manchester Arena
22 July 2020 Manchester Arena
24 July 2020 Birmingham Arena
26 July 2020 London, The O2
27 July 2020 London, The O2
Eilish's measures to make her tour more eco-conscious are very much in line with the general trend within the music industry. Live Nation, the world's largest concert promoter, has vowed to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues and events by 2021. This means that Reading, Leeds, Wireless, Latitude and Download music festivals, all of which are Live Nation-run, will be plastic-free within two years.
Glastonbury, which is not a Live Nation festival, has also pledged to eliminate single-use plastics as part of its typically innovative response to the plastic problem. And more than 60 other independent music festivals in the UK have also committed to eliminating single-use plastic by 2021.
In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how many of Eilish's fellow artists announce measures to make their own tours more eco-conscious.
