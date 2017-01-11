Sick of spending your summer waking up in a sweaty tent stinking of cider, a half-eaten, ill-advised mystery meat burger and only fuzzy memories of the night before?
Yeah.
Your festival season doesn't have to be all about hangovers and boozing. The wellness festival industry this year is bigger than ever before, which means you can swap queuing for gross toilets with sunrise yoga, swerve watching a questionable band for a workshop on how to meditate your way to success, and give undercooked cheesy chips a miss in favour of a sweet potato and quinoa bake topped with freshly caught salmon. That sounds nice, doesn't it?
Here's a few of the best wellness festivals to go to this year.