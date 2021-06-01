Here’s How To Tackle That Rough & Bumpy Skin You Get On Your Arms & Legs

Rub your hand over your upper arms or legs. Do you notice tiny rough bumps? They can feel like little goosebumps except they’re always there, even when you’re totally zen. These could be the result of clogged hair follicles and dry skin.
Rough and bumpy skin can come up in patches or appear all over an area and often feel dry. Thankfully, it's nothing to worry about. In fact, this kind of rough and bumpy texture found on the arms and legs is super common and primarily a cosmetic concern. That doesn’t mean you don’t want to smooth it out though – especially with summer just around the corner when you can finally get those limbs out again, right?
The good news is there are multiple easy ways to tackle your bumps, including CeraVe’s SA Smoothing Cream. This moisturiser has consumers and beauty editors alike waxing lyrical on its powerful skin-smoothing effects and it’s become somewhat of a hero product for improving this pesky skin texture.
Here, we take a deeper look at what exactly causes these bumps, how they can be tackled and what you can do to stop them recurring in the future…
