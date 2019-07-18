7 Sleep Masks That Will Keep The Sun Out At Home & On Planes

We may have dreaded nap time as a kid, but these days, we'd give anything for a midday snooze because sleep is scarce. Whether it's one of those nights when we can't stop mentally replaying the Stranger Things Season 3 finale or the coffee we had at 4 p.m. is still kicking at 11 p.m., getting a full eight hours is nearly impossible. While you can turn to essential oils or rainforest sounds to help, one of the easiest ways to help create a good sleep environment is by wearing an eye mask.
Your eyes are able to detect light even if your lids are closed, making it tough to get rest if there is any type of sunlight or digital light in your vicinity. An eye mask helps block everything out — including your partner scrolling on Instagram in bed next to you or your neighbour messing with the reading light on a long-haul flight.
With luxe silk options and fun designs, sleeping masks are far from basic nowadays, and we've rounded up some of the best options on the market, ahead.
