Let's be real: Retinol and sunscreen, the two most important products for maintaining youthful, healthy, spot-free skin for all of eternity, are the beauty equivalents of the boring, responsible friends you list as emergency contacts on your medical forms. You certainly don't invite them to Vegas or expect them to show up to the bar in a short, sparkly number.
But a new generation of retinols are shedding the clinical stereotype and showing that treating skin tone, texture and lines can be cool, dude. Meet the hipster versions of vitamin A: They come in Insta-worthy bottles, feel like silk and clouds, and make you look like you're young enough to know who TF Jacob Sartorius is.