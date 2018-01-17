22 Celebrity Quotes For Surviving Your 20s

That's exactly how many women feel in their 20s — and it's because so many women who have aged out of the bracket won't let you forget that it's the best time of your life. Your 20s, they say, are your prime years — you just don't know it yet. "Your beauty will fade," they warn. "Your body won't work like it used to once you turn 30," they cry. "Start using anti-wrinkle creams." A dinner with your aunts can feel like a whirlwind of cautionary tales.