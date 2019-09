If you are waking up with neck pain, or are unable to sleep through the night on your pillow, then it might be worthwhile to take a look at your sleep environment as a whole and see what needs to be changed. For many people, it might be a sign that you need a different pillow. Even if you are satisfied with a subpar pillow, like I am, it might not be the healthiest option for your neck. Pillows are important to getting a good night's sleep and ensuring that your spine and neck are healthy . Try stretching regularly or seeing a doctor if your pain in the neck persists.