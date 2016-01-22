Makeup bags are a funny thing. We're so concerned with what goes inside them that we don't really think about what they look like on the outside. Honestly, ask yourself — when was the last time you went makeup-bag shopping? Ever?
Well, we're of the opinion that the object carrying some of your most precious cargo should have personality. And luckily, there are makeup bags on the market for every persuasion which fall under any budget.
Click through for cosmetic cases you'll want to show off...
