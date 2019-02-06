7 Women Share Their Most 'Shameful' Personal Hygiene Secrets

In real life, women are much grosser than that. Women fart and have discharge and pop pimples and leave tampons in for too long – not that you'd know from what they're willing to admit outside their close friendship groups. Although things are changing, for a long time, men just did not want to know about women's bodily functions, which made women ashamed to talk about the so-called 'grosser' aspects of their bodies. At university, I was friends with a group of boys who loved their poo so much, they kept a blog where they rated pictures of each other's faeces. Really. However, when it came to their girlfriends' bodily functions, they were very much of the lalala-girls-don't-poo-fingers-in-the-ears mindset. Don't even get me started on what their 19-year-old boy brains thought about periods.