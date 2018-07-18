I Tried £240 Worth Of Highlighters — & This One Gave Me The Best Glow

Do you remember the last time you didn't put on highlighter? I don't, because I never forget. I feel more naked without it than I would if I absentmindedly got on the subway just like I do every morning, but forgot my trousers at home. Nothing — nothing! — rivals my love for a really good highlighter.
But with so many in the world — in all shapes, sizes, and formulas (liquids, creams, powders, gels...) — how am I to really know which ones are the best? I set out to find the answer by trying some of the best-selling highlighters from both budget and prestige beauty brands, testing formulas as budget-friendly as £8 to ones that are pushing a £35 price tag.
The result? A ton of winners I'd recommend to a friend... and some less-impressive options I might skip the next time around. My honest opinion, ahead.