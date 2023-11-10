The Cultural Significance Of TikTok’s Trendiest Hair Gels & How To Use Them

The best advice from hairstylists and trichologists is to wash your hair after wearing a slicked-back style. "Don't go to bed with slicked-back hair," offers Ahmed. Instead, you want to carefully take out your bun or ponytail and wet your hair under lukewarm water before you even touch it. "You're prone to breakage because your hair is stiff, so you could put it at risk for snapping your hair," warns Porsche. "Completely saturate the hair and then go in with your shampoo and conditioner. I like to let that product rinse out before touching it. If your hair is sticking up because the product is so hard, always let your hair get saturated before you touch it."