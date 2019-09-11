The Best Natural Hair Moments From New York Fashion Week

At one point in time, the beauty at New York Fashion Week was pretty standard: slicked-back ponytails, barely-there makeup, and a bit of Vaseline used to highlight models' cheekbones. Uniformity was prized above all else, meaning black models often had their natural hair straightened or lengthened with extensions.
Thankfully, over the last few seasons, designers have stepped away from the idea that every model must look the same. More and more, the people walking the catwalk are wearing their natural hair, meaning more twist-outs, cornrows, and glorious Afros at New York Fashion Week.
Off the runway, attendees also wore their strands in protective styles and wash-and-gos, proving that natural hair is the best fashion accessory. From multi-coloured box braids to bubble ponytails and beaded accessories, we rounded up some of our favourite natural hair moments at New York Fashion Week, ahead.