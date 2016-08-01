You probably already use Google Maps to find the nearest Starbucks and directions to the train. But there are plenty of extras within the app that you might be missing on your usual search. Who knew you could win special perks from Google?
We've rounded up the top hacks for getting the most out of the app, whether you're sightseeing abroad, taking a road trip, or just heading to a friend's apartment. Soon, you'll be able to navigate like a pro — and never have to worry about being lost without Wi-Fi ever again (really).
Consider these a must for anyone with wanderlust or — if you're like us — a poor sense of direction. Read on for ten tips that will make you a Google Maps master.
This piece originally ran March 10, 2016.
We've rounded up the top hacks for getting the most out of the app, whether you're sightseeing abroad, taking a road trip, or just heading to a friend's apartment. Soon, you'll be able to navigate like a pro — and never have to worry about being lost without Wi-Fi ever again (really).
Consider these a must for anyone with wanderlust or — if you're like us — a poor sense of direction. Read on for ten tips that will make you a Google Maps master.
This piece originally ran March 10, 2016.