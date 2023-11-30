The Best Couples Gifts For Halving Your Shopping List, According To R29 Editors

We’re just going to go ahead and say it: it can be difficult to be in a couple during the holidays. It means doubling (and sometimes quadrupling!) your shopping list to not only include your potential in-laws, but also your partner’s sister’s husband, who you know very little about (other than his penchant for football), as well as being invited to holiday parties by hometown friends you’ve only “met” via social media. Buying gifts for these plus ones can be a daunting task, especially if they’re unfamiliar to you.
If this sounds similar to your holiday shopping plight, you’re not alone — and that’s why we recommend streamlining the process (and sparing your bank account) by giving couples’ gifts to the happily partnered pairs in your life. Not only does it limit the number of gifts you have to purchase, but it’s a thoughtful way to say, hey, this reminded me of both of you. Ahead, we’ve picked the brains of R29 editors in relationships about the best couples’ gifts they’ve been given or gifted to help you consolidate your shopping list effortlessly.
