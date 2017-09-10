Free Beauty Treatments You Didn't Know About

If there's anything better than free food, it's free beauty stuff and it turns out there are actually many brands that offer certain services for – you guessed it – free. Rather than having to pay a premium (so often the way with beauty products), these treatments won't cost you a thing, giving you the option to discover more about a brand and test out products before you decide whether to invest – it's a win-win.
From facials to fragrance services, here's our guide to the best complimentary beauty treatments out there that you probably didn't even know about – we certainly didn't.