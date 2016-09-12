With so many foundations on the market, how is a person supposed to choose just one? After all, there's a time and a place for each, from mousse to cream to cushion — heck, even aerosol. As you know, your choice of face makeup really depends on the coverage and finish you want, plus the tools you like to use. But what happens when your main priority is finding something fast and mess-free? (So basically, every weekday morning...)