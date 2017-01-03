Beauty Combinations That Always Look Good

Some solo beauty statements are timeless — a crisp red lip, a glossy head of curls, a strike of liquid liner. Put a few of these together though, and you've got iconic combinations with some real next-level swagger. Think cat eyes and red lips, bronzed skin and beachy waves, or smokey eyes and nude gloss. Each of the aforementioned duos have been flawlessly executed by just about every leading lady since makeup has been a thing, starting with Elizabeth Taylor and right on through to Gigi Hadid. Ahead, we've gathered our favourite beauty combos on — who else? — our favourite celebrities. The hopes is that they'll serve as major inspiration for you on New Year's Eve — and the following 365, too. Check 'em all out in the slides ahead.