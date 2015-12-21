Celebrity couples might just be the most talked-about topic in the entertainment sphere. Who's shacking up with who? Who's getting hitched? Who just got engaged...the questions surrounding the relationships of people we don't even personally know never seem to end. And for some reason, we just can't get enough of their love.



Well, as much as we're obsessed with the following 18 duos and their romantic love stories, we're even more in love with their personal style. Individually and as a unit, these couples prove that having an significant other who dresses just as well as you is the key to relationship success. From pairs that complement each other perfectly to ones that highlight the notion that opposites truly do attract, we've rounded up (and ranked, for an added element of fun) the New York power couples whose coupling (and style) we've fallen head-over-heels for.

