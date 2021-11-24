The festive season is upon us and apart from unwrapping presents, feasting away and binge-watching the best Christmas movies, no Xmas is complete without a playlist of the best Christmas songs.
From classic carols to contemporary covers by pop stars, these catchy tunes are always what brings us together when they're cranked up at shopping centres, light displays, festive dinners and on Christmas morning of course — who doesn't dance around to Mariah Carey in their reindeer PJs on December 25?
Of course, everyone has their own favourite when it comes to festive bangers, so I posed the question to the people I work with: 'What song tops your festive playlist?' Here's a list of the best Christmas songs, according to my colleagues.
Enjoy singing your heart out and Merry Christmas!
1. Last Christmas (Human Nature)
I first listened to this track in the late 90s when my dad brought home a Christmas carols CD (my first one) featuring a range of pop artists doing covers of popular holiday tracks. From a young age, I've clearly loved the idea of romance at Xmas time thanks to this song, and while Meghan Trainor and the Glee cast have since covered the tune too, I'll always have a soft spot for the dreamy version. — Alicia
2. Merry Christmas Baby (Hanson)
This takes me back to being a kid, still believing in Santa and getting about 1000 presents on Xmas day. Ah, to be young again! — Sophie
3. Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt)
It just makes me want to sip on champagne and wrap up the year feeling all fancy. I also love Eartha Kitt, because well... she's a legend. — Tess
4. Yule Shoot Your Eye Out (Fall Out Boy)
This is a tough one as there are SO many. But to me, nothing comes close to Yule Shoot Your Eye Out by Fall Out Boy. Yes, I know it's not a traditional Christmas tune, but the combination of prime salty-emo energy and jingle-y Christmas bells sets my heart on fire with nostalgia. — Bianca
5. Christmas Eve (Justin Bieber)
I am embarrassed to say I still listen to it every Christmas Eve. — Caitlin
6. Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)
It reminds me of my Dad and is just such a simple and happy Christmas song. It's also not overplayed on the radio so reminds me specifically of Christmas day spent at home with my family. — Jasmine
7. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
It's a family tradition to sing it (badly) while drunk at Christmas every year. — Sophie
8. Santa Baby by Ariana Grande
It's sexy, cute and Xmassy! — Sharon
9. Blue Christmas (The Lumineers)
It's a sad one, but a song I love and listen to all year round. — Penny
10. Down With The Sickness (Richard Cheese)
My favourite Christmas artist is anything by Richard Cheese. Our family can never agree on Christmas music as we have such different tastes. Mum wants Van Morrison, the kids want Nirvana. Richard Cheese is the only way we can get mum to listen to Down With The Sickness without actually realising she's listening to it. — Ally
11. Lonely This Christmas (The Growlers)
It's not the typical upbeat bop, but it's also not totally depressing. I enjoy this limbo. — Emma
12. Winter Wonderland (Ella Fitzgerald)
I know we don't have snow in the Southern Hemisphere Christmas, but I just love a bit of Ella! — Cleo