If You’ve Resolved To Be More Organised In 2020, These Are The Apps You Need

There are countless apps all promising to help make you you’re most organised, productive, and focused self . But who has the time to go through all of them? After all, we are trying to manage our time, so spending hours going through and trying out countless apps seems like the opposite of productive time management. In the spirit of optimising your time, we went through and found some new favourites. If you’ve decided that 2020 is the year you start keeping a detailed schedule, learn more about how you manage your time, or you’re simply on the lookout for a better app to keep the calendar you already have, you’re in luck.