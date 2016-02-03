There's something very satisfying and mood-lifting about having luxury products on your dresser and in your bathroom cabinet. It's always a pleasure to begin your day twisting off an ornate gold cap from an elegant bottle, or opening the exquisite packaging of a shiny makeup palette.
But that said, there's something even more rewarding in discovering a high street product that works just as effectively (if not better) than your favourite luxury item, and only costs a fiver. Yes, the cheap tub might not be as visually pleasing but what a steal.
You may prefer to keep your holy grail bargain beauty buys to yourself and pretend that your glow is thanks to a £100 miracle cream, infused with flecks of diamond rather than admit it's actually due to a little tube from Maybelline. We've asked some of our favourite beauty experts to reveal their secret favourite high street products. No need to thank us.
But that said, there's something even more rewarding in discovering a high street product that works just as effectively (if not better) than your favourite luxury item, and only costs a fiver. Yes, the cheap tub might not be as visually pleasing but what a steal.
You may prefer to keep your holy grail bargain beauty buys to yourself and pretend that your glow is thanks to a £100 miracle cream, infused with flecks of diamond rather than admit it's actually due to a little tube from Maybelline. We've asked some of our favourite beauty experts to reveal their secret favourite high street products. No need to thank us.