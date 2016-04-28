Of all the high summer beauty drops, there’s nothing more wearable in the tail end of an unpredictable British spring than an optimistic swirl of bronze. Consider it your makeup bag’s segue into the new season, seeing you through those awkward weeks when your skin still hasn’t lost the pallor of winter, and laying the groundwork for the tropical shades you’ll (maybe) wear later on. And when you’ve finally picked up some colour of your own, your bronzer will give it depth and glow, making it the beauty buy that really earns its keep. Here are the ones we’ll be sweeping on come rain or shine this summer.
