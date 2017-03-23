The Black Girl's Guide To Sephora

It's easy to get lost in a megastore like Sephora. Some have multiple levels and most have dozens of sections, all of which are packed with clever tools and gorgeous lip colours and innovative brow products and...agh, I'm getting overwhelmed just thinking about the options.
While the storefront can be a challenge to navigate at times due to the massive selection, it can be even harder for my fellow chocolate sisters and brothers who are trying to find their perfect shades. After all, many ranges are simply less extensive in the deeper hues. (At least for now!) But fret not, because there are actually a lot of gems in there, you just have to know where to look — and we're here to help point you in the right direction.
We called upon top celebrity makeup artists, who work with a diverse range of clients, along with some of our very own staffers, for their top Sephora buys for women and men of colour. Whether you're looking for a better base, a new neutral lip colour, a killer brow pencil, or anything else, simply bookmark this guide and bring it along with you for a foolproof roadmap.
Ready for the best Sephora offerings for Black men and women? Grab your handcart and let's get started.