Audio Porn Is Made For Women & If You Haven’t Tried It You’re (Seriously) Missing Out

The market leader, Dipsea features high production values and careful, considered curation. With stories submitted by authors online, voiced by professional actors and featuring realistic background noises, there’s instantly more atmosphere than most mainstream porn films. The stories are categorised but unlike on Pornhub, you won’t find 'anal' or 'creampie', or anything else to make your granny blush. Instead, there’s 'voyeur', 'friends' and 'queer stories'. Rather than getting right down to the act, the stories are just that – stories. It’s like listening to the audiobook of an erotic novel but without the 100 pages of poorly written preamble. I listen to one passionate frisson between a barista and customer in which the build-up to the sex is almost more erotic than the sex itself. This is, in part, down to the intended audience. Most of these audio erotica platforms are pitched at women or, in some cases, couples. Men are often more directly stimulated by visuals, while women need more context in which to feel safe and secure enough to feel turned on. Empathy is fundamental to female arousal.