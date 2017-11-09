The 5 Products Our Editors Swear By For Getting Rid Of Acne

Acne is one of the most most common skin condition in the UK and, given just how prevalent acne is, it's no surprise that there's a vast selection of blemish-fighting products available on the market, with new ones popping up on Boots shelves every day. (Or what feels like every day, at least.) This is both a blessing and a curse — with so many to choose from, sussing out which formulas work and which are best left behind is a serious undertaking.
To make the process of finding the ones that most deserve a place in your skin-care routine a little easier, we've rounded up the five innovative treatments our editors swear by for kicking their zits to the curb. Because who has time for trial and error when there's a cluster of whiteheads roughly the size of a small country taking up precious real estate on your face?