I started when I was 24 years old, which is really weird because it's going to be 10 years next year! I was using tumblr and all these other cool tools, but there was nothing that I could start my business with that was comparable. All the salon software systems were incredibly old. They tended to have been built by boyfriends of salon owners and then, as a product, couldn't be innovated upon. So in 2009, instead of building a website, I used tumblr because that's what I knew – I didn't want to pay a web developer £10,000 to build a website that I couldn't edit or update. At the same time, one of the most important things at WAH that changed the game was that we photographed every single nail that came through the door. Bear in mind the iPhone only came out a couple of years before, so there wasn't this culture of cataloguing your treatments. Those Blackberry phone photos were so fuzzy and I'd put them in Facebook groups because there was no Instagram.