A nail polish that goes on like spray paint. A laser that eliminates fine lines with almost zero downtime. The world’s most coveted eyeshadow. And the hairstyling line that might actually break the internet. No, we’re not dreaming. These are just a few of the innovations that are poised to transform the beauty landscape — and your daily routines — in 2016.
We realise that making predictions is a dicey game (one person’s miracle-in-a-jar is another’s flash-in-the-pan), but we’re not just going out on a limb here. These game-changing products have the science, research, and cultish devotion to back them up. Here, a list of 2016's biggest players — and stay tuned 'til June, when we reveal the winners of our Beauty Innovator Awards. (What a time to be alive!)
