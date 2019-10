Ultimately though, do beauty patches pass the user test? I've taken supplement pills, including Imedeen Hair & Nails and Perfectil Original (which contain zinc, biotin and B vitamins) for a while. I reap the benefits when it comes to my nails especially, which are a lot stronger and longer. But the problem is I sometimes forget to take these supplements daily. I was intrigued by the Hair & Nails patches by Vitamin Injections , which combine vitamins B12 and B6 as well as biotin and folic acid, components said to help with skin, hair and nail maintenance. Would I see similar results or would they fall short of their claims?I realise that, like oral supplements, you have to apply a patch to a hairless area of skin every day, such as the wrist or inner elbow. Despite my initial fears, I did see consistent, positive results over the months. Luckily, each patch adheres to the skin with a medical-grade adhesive so they didn't budge on me. I actually forgot to peel off the patch one day and didn’t realise that it was still in place until I'd had my shower the next morning. They have a slight smell which is difficult to put your finger on, but you can't feel them on the skin at all.As you might have guessed, beauty patches aren't magic. My nails continued to grow as long and strong as they did when I had been regularly taking my oral supplements, but I did have two nail breaks. They don't come cheap, either. Depending on which brand you go for, traditional oral supplements are affordable, especially if you shop an own-brand range. The ones I tried are priced at £59.99 for 32 individual patches, which many may argue is quite steep.Overall, I think the main benefit of beauty patches is standing in as a good alternative for those who don't like to take supplements in pill form but are looking for something to boost their hair, skin and nail routine, or those who simply want something easy to pack on holiday. My verdict? I would definitely incorporate them into my beauty rituals in future, but like everything, it pays to do your research before you part with your hard-earned cash. It might also be worth visiting your GP or a qualified dermatologist (always check their credentials on the General Medical Council register ) if you are experiencing issues with your hair, skin or nails, as they can offer expert advice on how to take better care of them in general.