It was only a few years ago that a mention of "K-beauty" would leave you with blank stares, but now, Korean beauty has swept through the cosmetics industry like a splash-mask tidal wave. With an emphasis on natural ingredients, nourishing formulas, and whimsical packaging, K-beauty not only promises to give you dewy, healthy radiance; it also makes self-care a fun, indulgent experience.
While K-beauty sections have sprung up at countless UK retailers, nothing beats the authentic experience of shopping at the origin of it all: Seoul, South Korea (the city’s famed shopping district, Myeongdong, is known as the Times Square of beauty). So, with that in mind, we put together a beauty-editor-approved Seoul shopping guide.
Of course, not all of the must-have products coming out of South Korea require touching down on the peninsula before you can bring them home; you can shop plenty of the best things K-beauty has to offer online. But should you have a visit on the horizon, or are considering booking one, our complete guide to the very best of Seoul beauty has everything you need to know. Don’t be surprised if you need an extra suitcase for the way home.