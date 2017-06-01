5 Models Spill Their On-The-Go Beauty Secrets

Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?

"Just a small amount of body lotion and Nivea Classic Creme for the lips. I usually tie my hair up, as it's very long and only let it down right before arriving so it won't get flat by the time I get there. Not wearing much makeup makes it easy to avoid correcting it every half an hour, and if you paint your nails, just be patient and let them dry completely or cover it with a layer of 'fast dry polish.'"