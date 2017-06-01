5 Models Spill Their On-The-Go Beauty Secrets

Models spend nearly half their lives jetting all over the world to shoot in exotic locals and strut down the catwalks for the fashion elite. So, who better to tap for gorgeous, on-the-go, beauty secrets than these long-legged ladies? Considering they get personal face time with some of the biggest names in the beauty biz, it's no surprise these girls know what works, what doesn't, and what to pack (and leave at home) when they're on the road.
We asked four of our favourite veterans (and one newbie) to share the beauty products and tips they've picked up along the way. Learn why Isabelle swears by organic skin care and what beauty products Xiao can't leave home without. From their favourite moisturisers to the pro advice they've added into their personal beauty rituals, click through to learn the secrets of these fashion insiders.
Photos (from top to bottom): Courtesy of Ford, One, Ford
Betty Adewole, IMG
The 21-year-old Londoner has already graced the pages of POP, V, and ID magazines. She opened and closed the fall '12 Ungaro show and is a recurring fixture on catwalks across the globe.
What are some of the beauty issues you face because of your on-the-go schedule?
"Frizzy hair! Whilst out and about in humid conditions, my hair can get very frizzy. All the traveling I do also causes my skin to become very dry."
What are your favorite on-the-go beauty products and why?
"My favourite skin products are Simple Facial Wipes. I love them because they come in handy small packets and can remove any type of makeup with minimal irritation. Also, MAC Pro-Longwear Concealer, which comes in a tiny tube that can fit into any bag — a little under the eyes does the world of good and hides any tiredness!"
Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?
"Drink lots of water! And, carry a hairbrush!"
Any tips for packing beauty products so you aren't lugging around a billion lotions and potions?
"I take only the essentials such as facial wipes, mini nail-polish-remover packs, and concealer."
What's the best piece of beauty advice you've ever been given, and who gave it to you?
"To drink lots of water to keep my skin hydrated and looking fresh. I learned that from my mum!"
Are there any tips you've picked up from backstage pros that you've incorporated into your existing beauty routine?
"Always carry facial wipes or cleanser and a mirror to check your face and hair whilst in a taxi and on the go."
Photos: Courtesy of ONE
Nikolett Bogar, Ford
A fresh-faced newcomer to the scene, 19-year-old Nikolett is being snatched up by every major designer this season to walk their wares down the runway.
What are some of the beauty issues you face because of your on-the-go schedule?
"My principal is: 'Less is more.' I try to protect my hair and my skin by not treating them with chemicals, heat, and extensions when possible. I use Dove Intense Damage Repair Shampoo and Conditioner. I never blow-dry my hair — I try to let it dry naturally. I don't use a hair straightener, and my hair's never been coloured."
What are your favorite on-the-go beauty products and why?
"My favorite product is Nivea Classic Creme. And except for a natural soap to wash my face and Bioderma Crèaline H2O Ultra-Mild Non-Rinse Face and Eyes Cleanser, I don't use anything too complicated. My makeup routine consists of mascara and a black eyeliner. I believe in nourishing ourselves from the inside: plenty of water and a clean diet, this is what makes my skin and hair healthy. However I do use a rich body lotion, as my skin gets dry easily."
Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?
"Just a small amount of body lotion and Nivea Classic Creme for the lips. I usually tie my hair up, as it's very long and only let it down right before arriving so it won't get flat by the time I get there. Not wearing much makeup makes it easy to avoid correcting it every half an hour, and if you paint your nails, just be patient and let them dry completely or cover it with a layer of 'fast dry polish.'"
Any tips for packing beauty products so you aren't lugging around a billion lotions and potions?
"I just buy everything when I get to where I am going. I usually travel to big capitals where all the products I use are available. Nowadays, the world is so globalised; you can find your products everywhere. It makes my luggage much lighter for sure."
What's the best piece of beauty advice you've ever been given, and who gave it to you?
"My dermatologist told me to really pay attention on skin protection during summer. It's a cliché, but seriously. Also to always remove makeup before you go to sleep!"
Are there any tips you've picked up from your backstage pros that you've incorporated into your existing beauty routine?
"Using Bioderma makeup remover. All the makeup artists use it, because it is just so gentle to the skin and perfectly removes every trace of makeup, even the glue of fake flashes."
Photos: Courtesy of Ford
Isabella Lindblom, ONE
Isabella has been working it in the pages of fashion magazines and is now gearing up to walk for the fashion season.
What are some of the beauty issues you specifically face because of your on-the-go schedule?
"My hair is definitely my biggest issue during periods of hard work since I have typical Scandinavian hair (thin and brittle), plus I bleach it. My hair is extremely vulnerable especially when it's exposed to styling such as heating and backcombing. I always keep my nails short. It's a habit I have since I ride horses, and long nails and horses do not get along. Regarding my skin, I always bring my own Weleda cleanser and moisturiser to avoid a reaction from the products that the makeup artists use. My skin is extremely sensitive, but I manage to keep it in a good condition by doing this."
What are your favorite on-the-go beauty products and why?
"I like to keep my hair and skin clean when I'm not working. Every night before going to bed, I mix some almond oil with Weleda moisturiser and massage it into my skin. For my hair, I use organic MOP Mixed Greens Shampoo and Avalon Organics Thickening Rosemary Conditioner. After cleaning my hair, I put a few drops of jojoba oil in it and let it air dry. I never use makeup except some concealer when necessary."
Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?
"My best advice for beautiful, healthy skin, and hair is to go all organic and natural when it comes to your products. Today's selection of organic beauty products is great, so there is no reason to use synthetic and artificial stuff, which is like poison for your body."
Any tips for packing beauty products so you aren't lugging around a billion lotions and potions?
"Less is more! Just bring what is absolutely necessary for your trip and leave the rest of it at home. Just imagine the feeling when you get to use all your different hair masks and body lotions when you get home again!"
What's the best piece of beauty advice you've ever been given, and who gave it to you?
"Go organic! Before, when I used 'normal' skin-care products, I often had breakouts on my skin, and my bad hair days were more often than not. I noticed huge improvements on both skin and hair after starting with clean, natural, and organic products! I wasn't really given this advice so much as I observed my sister doing it and I thought I would give it a try. I'm thankful I did!"
Are there any tips you've picked up from backstage pros that you've incorporated into your existing beauty routine?
"Something I picked up from a Japanese makeup artist is the face massage. It stimulates the blood circulation and makes your skin glow. These days, it's a part of my daily beauty routine...a little bit every night when I apply my moisturiser/almond oil mix on my face."
Photos: Courtesy of ONE
Xiao Wen Ju, IMG.
With a résumé that includes gracing the covers of Chinese Vogue, Numero, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar and being featured in the pages of W, Vogue, and LOVE, 21-year-old Xiao Wen Ju has been racking up frequent flyer miles ever since she started modelling. Her campaigns include Marc Jacobs, Dior, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, and Lane Crawford.
What are some of the beauty issues you face because of your on-the-go schedule?
"A lot of styles and hair sprays from shoots really damage my hair, so my main issue is definitely my hair!"
What are your favorite on-the-go beauty products?
"For my hair, I love Kiehl's products, and for my face, I love the Aesop line. I use their Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner and Camellia Nut Facial Hydrating Cream."
Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?
"I keep my skin as hydrated as possible. I love the Avène Hydrance creams."
Any tips for packing beauty products so you aren't lugging around a billion lotions and potions?
"Haha, I actually pack all my beauty products when I am on the go."
What's the best piece of beauty advice you've ever been given, and who gave it to you？
"My friend told me to use a chilled, hydrating face mask before I use my skin products. It really makes them absorb better."
Are there any tips you've picked up from backstage pros that you've incorporated into your existing beauty routine?
"Now, before everything I do, I massage my face first."
Photos: Courtesy of IMG
Jana Knauerova, Ford.
A former bleach blonde, Jana graced the covers of L'Officiel, Glamour Italia, and Oyster magazines and has posed for the pages of German, Russian, American, and Japanese Vogue, as well as Teen Vogue. You may notice her face from Topshop, Versace, Fallon, and Costume National ads.
What are some of the beauty issues you face because of your on-the-go schedule?
"Dehydration. My body gets really dry while traveling."
What are your favorite on-the-go beauty products?
"As a moisturiser, Bio-Oil PurCellin Oil Facial Treatment. I use it for face and body. It’s amazing for the plane. I always carry a tiny travel-size bottle of it with me on board. You need just a small amount at a time, so it lasts very long. For makeup, I always take Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage, a little MAC Powder Blush , and some mascara (in case an event comes up)."
Do you have any tried-and-true tips for when you are on the go?
"I recently bought a cooling eye mask. Especially when traveling, my eyes get puffy, so I leave the mask in the fridge overnight, put it on my face and go to bed for another 10 minutes — it’s like a snooze time I have to take. Just have to make sure I set another alarm for myself!"
"I recently bought a cooling eye mask. Especially when traveling, my eyes get puffy, so I leave the mask in the fridge overnight, put it on my face and go to bed for another 10 minutes — it’s like a snooze time I have to take. Just have to make sure I set another alarm for myself!"
Any tips for packing beauty products so you aren't lugging around a billion lotions and potions?
"Look for 'multi-taskers.' I pack a foaming cleanser that washes my face of dirt and makeup at the same time, and Bio-Oil, which I use on my face and body. Sometimes, I don’t bring my own shampoo, because usually, there are good ones in the hotels. But I always bring my own hair conditioner and treatment — that’s something I never leave out."
What's the best piece of beauty advice you've ever been given, and who gave it to you?
"I’m letting my hair grow, and [hairstylist] Orlando Pita told me about Viviscal, which is a pill made mainly of fish oils that makes your hair (and also nails) very strong."
Are there any tips you've picked up from backstage pros that you've incorporated into your existing beauty routine?
"Well most of all, I really started to pay attention to my hair and skin’s needs — but especially to my hair. It’s really important to put good quality conditioner after each washing. Also, I do a little face massage to myself from time to time — an amazing thing that I learned in Japan. Use a bit of moisturiser while doing it!"
Photos: Courtesy of Ford
