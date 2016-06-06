The Refinery29 beauty team tests a lot of makeup. We'd never recommend a product we hadn't tried ourselves first — so if you've seen it on our site, you can bet it's touched our lips, eyes, or cheeks (or maybe all three). Knowing that, it would be easy to assume that our beauty looks change drastically from day to day.



The truth is, we wear basically the same makeup every damn day of the week. And some of us barely wear any makeup at all. Boring, right? But here's the thing: The makeup we do wear is the stuff we seriously stand behind. (In some cases, we would cross oceans to get our hands on it.)



Ahead, take a peek into six of our makeup bags — and get some inspiration for your own.