These Celeb Photos Prove Just How Powerful Bangs Are

Bangs are the unsung heroes of a hair makeover: They're an easy way to dramatically change up your look, without having to try an entirely new cut or an intensive dye job. If you've been debating whether or not to make the chop, you'll definitely want to look into the rich history of bangs to see which ones you like. Luckily, there's no shortage of bang inspiration out there — especially from your favourite celebrities.
Some stars, like Zooey Deschanel, might seem unrecognisable without their signature fringe; others, like Melissa McCarthy, have eschewed bangs for so long you might not even remember they once had them. We've rounded up 15 A-listers who've gone with and without bangs over the years.
Click through to see proof of the transformational benefits of a good fringe — you might even find some inspo for your own coiff, too.
Additional reporting by Kayla Isaacs.