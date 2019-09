I live far enough from my parents that I only go home a few times a year. So my girlfriend hasn't met my parents yet, and my mum is itching to get a good look at the woman dating her daughter. Since the only other time I'll go home this year is during Christmas, the family reunion seems like the best time for a meet-up. Except, introducing my girlfriend to my whole, conservative family all at once also seems like a terrible idea. I want my girlfriend to meet my family, but I'm worried about the timing. And I'm sure that I'm not the only one who feels that kind of reluctance. Weddings, funerals, family holidays, family vacations, graduations, and other high-stress events can feel like the wrong time to bring a new partner along. But, is there really a "bad" time to introduce your partner to your parents? Or is it best to just rip off the Band-Aid, no matter the circumstances?