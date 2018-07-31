But if you're not faced with something unexpected, choose a time when your parents and your partner will all be in the best mood. Meeting the parents will always be awkward, but you have it in your power to make sure your partner doesn't run into unnecessarily stressful situations. You know your family, and you know your partner. So do both a solid and choose a setting where everyone is most likely to get along. If your partner doesn't understand why you don't want to bring them to your cousin's bar mitzvah, explain. "It’s not that you don’t want your partner to meet your parents; you want the best possible meeting," Fitzpatrick says. And then, plan an alternate meeting as soon as you can, so your partner knows you really mean what you said.