So those of us reliant on some engineered uplift, what do they think we'll do? Only enter rooms backwards? Keep our arms crossed at all times? Hire one of those trays the ice cream sellers have at the theatre to carry our tits around on? Perhaps they think we can just take them off and stash them in a tote bag at our convenience.How can we take on the army of backless dresses and emerge victorious? Well, I've done some fieldwork and am here to present my findings...If you’re over a B cup, expecting a stick-on bra to support you is like wanging a mini top hat fascinator on your head and expecting it to keep you dry in a rainstorm.“Do people find they actually work?” I ask the saleslady in John Lewis. “Well,” she says brightly, “People definitely buy them!”In fairness to stick-on bras, if what you’re looking for is just a shapely barrier between your nipples and the outside world, they do the job. In dresses that are tight enough for them not to move too far, ones like this by Fashion Forms (£25) , plus some extra lingerie tape, are an option. But there’s something about knowing that in six hours you’re going to be peeling adhesive off your boob-skin and whimpering that kind of kills the backless allure.We are also going to cast out clear plastic bra straps and backs because you are not 14 and this is not the youth disco you wore a chainmail butterfly top to in 2001.Next, the John Lewis sales lady shows me low back converters (£6) – the kind you hook onto an existing bra and wrap around your waist to make the back lower. Now we are getting somewhere. Far sturdier than the stick-ons, they keep you contained and have the added benefit of letting you wear your own nice bra rather than spending £25 on something that looks like medical equipment.The downsides of the back converters, though: these will only lower your bra a few inches, so better for scoop backs than anything completely down-to-the-crack backless. There’s also the discomfort of having a bra strap digging into your waist all day, rolling up and flipping about each time you slouch. Good, but not a game-changer.