I keep turning around in changing rooms to find a great big hole where fabric ought to be. Suddenly it's as hard to find a dress with a back as it was to find one with sleeves five years ago. Back and shoulders are the new arse, which was the new midriff, which was the new thigh, which somewhere way back in the mists of time was the new cleavage. Don’t get me wrong, I’m as seduced by a lovely expanse of bare back as the next human with eyes and a secret bridal Pinterest board. But I have to ask, because apparently nobody else in the production chain is: WHERE DO THE BRAS GO?



‘Nowhere’ is the first answer. Fashion has a history of forgetting breasts exist. It’s also famously absent-minded where hips, calves and crotches are concerned, but boobs are a particular sore spot – quite literally, after we’ve crammed them into a strapless multiway minimiser and tried to push them cunningly into each armpit. Bras are a great fiction in the land of fashion; something you should see the effects of, but never the thing itself. Like the wind. Or God.



Blessed be the braless of all shapes and sizes. And if you’re happy, and comfy, going to a wedding in a state that can only be described as ‘the full Dimmock’, more power to you and your mammary muscle. I want to believe all the happy braless ladies are out there buying up all the backless things and wearing them all day long. But while we might love the idea of flowing wild and free, I’m pretty sure there are more backless tops and dresses around at the moment than there are women who (for reasons of backache, nipple strength, perpetual motion, whatever) actually feel comfortable going sans bra. By a ratio of about 50:1.

