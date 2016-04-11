Guests were seated on two long tables, so there were about 50 paying guests, and assorted baristas, waiters and a DJ. Meredith herself was in attendance, wearing a pea green dress and occasionally accessorising with Phoebe the puppy, an adorable King Charles Spaniel.



We were supplied with colouring pencils and paper mats decorated with a range of avocado facts. “DID YOU KNOW…THE WORD AVOCADO IS DERIVED FROM AZTEC WORD “AHUÁCATAL WHICH MEANS TESTICLE?…tehehe” asked the mat. I heard a girl at the other end of the table shrieking with laughter - maybe I was just the wrong audience for the joke.



It appeared that all the other avo fans were aged between 25 and 35. There was an even gender split, a mix of party dresses and workout wear, and happily, not everyone was white (I had been worried about this). However, it was easy to imagine every single person carrying a Michael Kors tote. I spoke to the couple to my right about brunch culture, and they theorised that it’s a big part of the wellness trend - you exercise on a Sunday morning, and then you go and eat eggs. (The couple implied that they were more disappointed by the lack of eggs on the menu than they were excited about the presence of avocado.) What was the ratio of workouts to hangovers in the room? 40-60, they suggested. At our end of the table, it was 50-50. As for me, I was just fighting the temptation to get a carry out from the Papa John’s around the corner.



The girl on my left was a recent vegan who had made her own avocado chocolate mousse the night before, such was her avo fandom. She was also doing the neatest colouring I had ever seen, and I watched with envy as I made a scribbly mess of an avocado pit with a green crayon. “I think coconut is going to be the next pop up trend, the next big thing,” she suggested. “It’s funny, I grew up with it, my parents put it in everything - and now it’s absolutely everywhere, in food and beauty products. I’m actually allergic - but I love it so much that I take an antihistamine before I eat.”

