5 Autumn Nail Art Trends That Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

We can't say the Autumn nail polish trends of 2020 came as a complete surprise. Variations on moody khaki, tortoiseshell brown, and glossy navy tend to circulate with the seasons. But the accompanying nail-art designs this year are far less predictable — and feel like a breath of fresh air during this
strange back-to-school season of continued social distancing and working from home.
strange back-to-school season of continued social distancing and working from home.
From mismatched manis to smiley faces, find the offbeat trends our favourite celebrity manicurists are forecasting for the Autumn, ahead.