With its laid-back attitude and glorious weather, Australia has always seemed alluring. However, in recent years we’ve been coveting a new aspect from Down Under: its skincare. Thanks to its forward-thinking approach to wellbeing and an abundance of natural ingredients on its shores, Australia has become a hotbed of exciting skincare innovation. Whether it’s vitamin C-rich kakadu plum, antioxidant-packed quandong or acne-fighting lemon myrtle, there’s an Aussie ingredient for every skin concern.
Homegrown ingredients such as these are what really make Australian beauty products shine and leading the way is born-and-bred Aussie brand, Sukin. Since its launch in 2007, the brand has garnered a legion of loyal fans who rely on its natural yet highly efficacious skincare products. Manufactured in Melbourne, Sukin specialises in utilising the finest natural ingredients sourced from carefully selected producers across the country to create its vegan, cruelty-free and carbon-neutral skincare.
Read on to find out about some of our favourite natural Aussie skincare ingredients, where they come from and why you need them in your skincare arsenal.