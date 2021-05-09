Nadia Ayala, the star of Hair Me Out's newest episode, knows better than anyone the importance of change. Ayala, who is a new mum to a one-year-old, hasn't done much to her hair over the last year outside of a ponytail. "I'm a new mom and it's a little bit harder to do my hair," she says. "Because I have so much hair I always keep it so short so that it's easier to maintain."
On the hunt for a new look, Ayala went to Michael Sparks, pro stylist, and owner of Tabb & Sparks salon, for a blunt asymmetrical bob inspired by Kate Mara and Lucy Hale. "It gives me more confidence when I've got a good style going on," Ayala says. "This is definitely the mom makeover I need."
Sparks started off on a clean, shampooed canvas before chopping his client's hair. "I cut her hair super straight on the bottom," Sparks explained. "Then I used my razor gradually creating an A-line shape." Once Spark perfected Ayala's shape, he created layers around her face to create movement. To style, Sparks applied mousse to Ayala'a roots to add grit to her strands before curling them. Sparks added tousled, barely-there curls around Ayala's hair to give her an effortless "I woke up like this," making her mom makeover look easy. Her final look was proof that you don't have to chop off all of your hair to dramatically change up your style. Click play to see her transformation.