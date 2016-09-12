SCANTASTIC RESULTS!



4th August 2016, another momentous day in this journey. PET scan results day. The day which determines whether or not I am in fact fighting cancer’s ass.



The usual gang (parents, Baz) arrive nice and early to hospital and take our seats in the waiting room. I’ve made extra effort today, put on a leopard print head scarf, lots of jewellery and make up in a bid to look like I’m definitely fighting cancer. That somehow, by having the outer appearance of health and togetherness, that that will mean on the inside my body is acting in much the same way, fighting the cancer cells and providing the good results I’m after. There’s a lot of self willing going on as I sit in that waiting room; there’s a lot of self willing going on daily in my head. The nurse comes over to tell us that unfortunately, due to IT issues, there’s been a problem receiving my scan images from Cheltenham. Are you fucking serious? IT issues? One of the most important days of my life to date and you’re telling me you’re having IT issues?



Finally, an hour and a half later (the longest hour and a half of my life), we’re called through. First I’m weighed (standard practice before clinic) and I am 60kg, which means I’m back to my normal, healthy weight – a good start. Chris [consultant] hands me the results from my PET scan. "Just read the first line of the conclusion", he says. “Ariane has had an excellent response to treatment.” And now something weird happens. I can’t quite grasp what I’m reading, I can’t process it, I almost don’t believe it. I don’t suddenly feel elated and full of joy. I’m not over the moon and wanting to go out dancing across the roof tops. It doesn’t connect with me. It doesn’t sit right. It isn’t good enough.



Chris takes some time talking me through everything. I am PET Negative. Confusingly, this is in fact a positive indicator that means I am responding to treatment and the cancer cells are starting to diminish. He shows me my scan images. The yellow lights that were previously dotted all over my body on the first scan have gone out. There are no more yellow lights ANYWHERE. Chris is very certain that I’ll be in remission once my treatment has finished. We also decide that for the last half of my treatment, I’ll be put on a much less intensive chemo regiment called ABVD. Prior to this I’d been on BEACOPP-14, which is a very toxic and pretty intense chemo. He assures me that this should be an easier chemo to cope with, with less serious side effects both in the short and long term. I still need reassurance “So it’s good news then?” I ask him. “How much better could it be?” Chris’ straight up tone helping to reason with my confused, fuzzy chemo brain. “Your B symptoms have gone, you’re responding to treatment, all the lights have gone out, you’re looking and feeling much better – it’s a fantastic result.” So I’ve passed the first cancer test with flying colours, grade A patient.



We leave the room, each shaking his hand, thanking him as much as we can. I grab his hand, shaking it vigorously and looking into his eyes for probably too long; how do I thank someone who is saving my life? We’re in the corridor and both my parents and Barry gather round me, crying. “Such amazing news,” they shout. “Oh my God, fantastic.” They hug me and I can sense the sheer relief in all of them. Outside in the car park we have another group hug. But I won’t let myself feel relieved, I still need to be practical, I still need to stay grounded. Their joy almost fills me with doom. I am a realist. I know I am only half way through my treatment and that no matter how much support I am given, no matter how many people love and care for me, no matter how much PMA I show or brave faces I put on, cancer can still be a bitch and throw things at you when you least expect it to. This battle is still very real and ultimately it’s my poor body that’s going to be dragged through this, one blood bashing chemo at a time. I don’t want to allow myself to get excited because I am scared, very, very scared, still, and I know that although the cancer is going, it has not yet gone.



And then the guilt kicks in. Guilt’s an evil bastard isn’t it? Why have I been so lucky? What about everyone else battling through cancer who don't get the results they want? What about them? Why is my current fate better than theirs?



It takes a few days for the enormity of these results to hit me. And like with most emotions, they hit at the most random of times. I’m sat on the toilet and suddenly the relief floods me. A huge smile spreads across my face, I do a few mini fist pumps and the tears roll thick and fast. All the courage you have shown, all the positive energy you have been channelling, all the mental and physical pain you have been through has all been worth it. You are kicking cancer’s ass. You are getting better. You are going to be okay.

