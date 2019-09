I Gave Myself The Ultimate Cara Delevingne Makeover — & Here's What I Looked Like

It doesn't take long to notice that there's a lot more to Cara Delevingne than just her signature Blue Steel. An outspoken advocate for queer and bisexual women across Hollywood, the Valerian star has also worked to destigmatise the mental health issues that impacted her as a teen. Recently, she's added her voice to the chorus of brave women sharing their harrowing stories of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse . She's incredibly inspiring — and just 25 years old.