I Gave Myself The Ultimate Cara Delevingne Makeover — & Here's What I Looked Like

It doesn't take long to notice that there's a lot more to Cara Delevingne than just her signature Blue Steel. An outspoken advocate for queer and bisexual women across Hollywood, the Valerian star has also worked to destigmatise the mental health issues that impacted her as a teen. Recently, she's added her voice to the chorus of brave women sharing their harrowing stories of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse. She's incredibly inspiring — and just 25 years old.
In celebration of this undeniably badass woman, we're recreating three of Delevingne's most iconic beauty moments, from her newbie days on the modelling scene to her current role as a full-blown Hollywood powerhouse. One thing that's for sure? Whether she's rocking long hair, tons of tats, or a platinum bob, her eyebrows remain our golden standard.
Press play above to relive Delevingne's beauty evolution in a whole new way. We hope you've got your brow gel at the ready.
