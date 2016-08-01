Today, Apple announced some huge news: New emoji are coming in iOS 10 this Autumn.
When the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system arrives (likely in September), everyone’s favourite keyboard is getting 100 new and redesigned icons. While we’ve been hearing rumours about new emoji for most of the summer, Apple finally gave us a sneak peek of what some of them will look like.
The new update includes a whole collection of female athletes and professionals, more modern family dynamics, and a rainbow flag. Google first proposed the idea of these female emoji earlier this year, and they were approved by the Unicode Consortium in mid July. Last year we got new skin tones, and now we’re getting gender inclusivity.
Until recently, our emoji options have seriously lacked diversity and underrepresented women. As much as we love the hair flip, we need strong female images that show that women are a lot more than brides and princesses.
The keyboard won't be released until September. But until then, you can take a look at the some of the sweet characters you can expect to see.
