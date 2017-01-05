Either way, we imagine this is what Instagram would have looked like some 40 years ago. Despite Lopez's death in 1987, his photographs live on, as well as most of his subjects, too. Ahead, you'll find just a preview of his book, that even itself is a sample of the "hundreds, thousands of shots" he captured. A magnet for beauty in all shapes and sizes, Lopez and his photographs remind us that, at its core, the fashion industry was and always will be a place for anyone: those rejects, mavericks, and rebels alike.