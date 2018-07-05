Anthropologie's New Homeware Collab Is Made For Millennials – But It Doesn't Come Cheap

If you post pictures of your home online, even if you're renting a shoebox, it's expected to look Instagrammable: with white walls (bonus points for a coloured "accent wall"), expensive-looking rugs and houseplants aplenty. Our generation places a premium on Pinterest-worthy homes and even if we can't afford to deck out our own places, many of us love browsing designer homeware online and following the new crop of interiors influencers.
Enter: Anthropologie's new homeware collaboration with Welsh designer Bethan Gray. The luxurious collection, launching in stores in September, features elements of most of the homeware trends beloved by millennials: there's velvet, marble, gold and of course, millennial pink. But unfortunately it won't suit a millennial's budget, with prices ranging from £30 for a stationery set to £2,098 for a bed. Still, it doesn't cost a thing to look...